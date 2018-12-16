Patty Pravo (born 9 April 1948; Nicoletta Strambelli) is an Italian singer. She debuted in 1966 and remained most successful commercially for the rest of the 1960s and throughout the 1970s. Having suffered a decline in popularity in the next decade, she experienced a career revival in the mid-1990s and reinstated her position in Italian music charts. Her most popular songs include "La bambola" (1968), "Pazza idea" (1973), "Pensiero stupendo" (1978) and "...e dimmi che non vuoi morire" (1997). She scored fourteen top 10 albums (including three number ones) and fourteen top 10 singles (including two number ones) in her native Italy. Pravo participated to the Sanremo Music Festival nine times, most recently in 2016, and won three critics' awards at the festival. She also performed twelve times to Festivalbar. Patty Pravo is reportedly the third best-selling Italian artist of all time, after Mina and Adriano Celentano, having sold more than 110 million records as of 2014.