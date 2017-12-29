Aiden Robert Hogarth (born 2 May 1988) better known as S.K.I.T.Z Beatz is a composer / record producer based in London, England and has been responsible for production for brand campaigns for Nike, Adidas, Jaguar, Lexus, Guinness, Puma, River Island & Ford and PlayStation.

In a February 2015 editorial feature popular music website Noisey credited SK!TZ with being "One of the most respected producers in the British scene"