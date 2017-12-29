S.K.I.T.Z. BeatzBorn 2 May 1989
S.K.I.T.Z. Beatz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0zg.jpg
1989-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ac09df1-dfbb-4ce4-b89c-c51e4cdf3508
S.K.I.T.Z. Beatz Biography (Wikipedia)
Aiden Robert Hogarth (born 2 May 1988) better known as S.K.I.T.Z Beatz is a composer / record producer based in London, England and has been responsible for production for brand campaigns for Nike, Adidas, Jaguar, Lexus, Guinness, Puma, River Island & Ford and PlayStation.
In a February 2015 editorial feature popular music website Noisey credited SK!TZ with being "One of the most respected producers in the British scene"
Gritz
Assasination (Instrumental)
Warrior
On That One (feat. Footsie)
Beef
Nike Grid
Dance Auditions
Electronika
Passion Fruit Inst (featuring Faith FX)
Arabian Skank
Wide Scale
Like It Or Not Instrumental (featuring E Okoreaffia)
Battle Riddim
Mother Bounce
The Grime King
Paranoid
Because of You
Midnight Lover
Electro Start
Outcry
Am I Digital (feat. Adaggio)
On The Line (feat. Mizz Beats)
Worldwide
Lonely Drums
Some More Reflective Tablas
Stevie
Onefifty
Bubbler
Battle Ft Skepta
General (feat. Newham Generals & Esco)
