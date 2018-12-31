Christopher GlynnBorn 5 September 1974
Christopher Glynn
Christopher Glynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Glynn (born 5 September 1974) is an English classical pianist and festival director. He is especially noted for his work as an accompanist with many leading classical singers. He is also Artistic Director of the Ryedale Festival.
Christopher Glynn Performances & Interviews
Christopher Glynn Tracks
One-Man Band (from Songs of a Childhood)
Buxton Orr
One-Man Band (from Songs of a Childhood)
One-Man Band (from Songs of a Childhood)
Vocalise (Op.34'14)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise (Op.34'14)
Vocalise (Op.34'14)
Nocturne Op. 19'4
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Nocturne Op. 19'4
Nocturne Op. 19'4
Poeme de l'amour et la mer
Ernest Chausson
Poeme de l'amour et la mer
Poeme de l'amour et la mer
A New Song
James MacMillan
A New Song
A New Song
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 22. Courage
Franz Schubert
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 22. Courage
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 22. Courage
Canticle II - Abraham and Isaac for alto, tenor and piano (Op.51)
Benjamin Britten
Canticle II - Abraham and Isaac for alto, tenor and piano (Op.51)
Canticle II - Abraham and Isaac for alto, tenor and piano (Op.51)
Schlummert ein (from Ich habe genug)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Schlummert ein (from Ich habe genug)
Schlummert ein (from Ich habe genug)
Magnificat: Quia fecit mihi magna
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat: Quia fecit mihi magna
Magnificat: Quia fecit mihi magna
The Sprig of Thyme
Trad.
The Sprig of Thyme
The Sprig of Thyme
The Linden Tree (Winterreise D.911)
Franz Schubert
The Linden Tree (Winterreise D.911)
The Linden Tree (Winterreise D.911)
The Sun shines down - song for voice and piano
Benjamin Britten
The Sun shines down - song for voice and piano
The Sun shines down - song for voice and piano
Six Songs Op 48
Edvard Grieg
Six Songs Op 48
Six Songs Op 48
Who thought up this little song? (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Who thought up this little song? (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Who thought up this little song? (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Three songs from Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Gustav Mahler
Three songs from Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Three songs from Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Fish in the unruffled lakes for high voice and piano [1937]
Benjamin Britten
Fish in the unruffled lakes for high voice and piano [1937]
Fish in the unruffled lakes for high voice and piano [1937]
Night covers up the rigid land for voice and piano [1937]
Benjamin Britten
Night covers up the rigid land for voice and piano [1937]
Night covers up the rigid land for voice and piano [1937]
Apres un reve
Gabriel Fauré
Apres un reve
Apres un reve
Les berceaux
Gabriel Fauré
Les berceaux
Les berceaux
Nell
Gabriel Fauré
Nell
Nell
Ar Lan y Mor (Beside the Sea)
Traditional Welsh, Christopher Glynn & Bryn Terfel
Ar Lan y Mor (Beside the Sea)
Ar Lan y Mor (Beside the Sea)
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
Hugo Wolf
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
Hugo Wolf
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
Hugo Wolf
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
Goat Dance (from Haugtussa)
Edvard Grieg
Goat Dance (from Haugtussa)
Goat Dance (from Haugtussa)
Blåbær-Li (from Haugtussa)
Edvard Grieg
Blåbær-Li (from Haugtussa)
Blåbær-Li (from Haugtussa)
Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson; 6. Dear March, Come In!
Aaron Copland
Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson; 6. Dear March, Come In!
Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson; 6. Dear March, Come In!
Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson; 5. Heart, We Will Forget Him
Aaron Copland
Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson; 5. Heart, We Will Forget Him
Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson; 5. Heart, We Will Forget Him
Seal lullaby
Eric Whitacre
Seal lullaby
Seal lullaby
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
Franz Schubert
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
The Seal Lullaby
Eric Whitacre
The Seal Lullaby
The Seal Lullaby
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 15. The Crow
Franz Schubert
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 15. The Crow
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 15. The Crow
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 5. The Linden Tree
Franz Schubert
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 5. The Linden Tree
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 5. The Linden Tree
Winter Journey (Three Suns)
Franz Schubert
Winter Journey (Three Suns)
Winter Journey (Three Suns)
Songs of Travel (The Infinite Shining Heavens)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel (The Infinite Shining Heavens)
Songs of Travel (The Infinite Shining Heavens)
Songs of Travel (The Vagabond)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel (The Vagabond)
Songs of Travel (The Vagabond)
Winter Journey (Good Night)
Franz Schubert
Winter Journey (Good Night)
Winter Journey (Good Night)
Nocturne In E Flat, Op.9, No.2
Christopher Glynn
Nocturne In E Flat, Op.9, No.2
Nocturne In E Flat, Op.9, No.2
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 7. On the River
Franz Schubert
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 7. On the River
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 7. On the River
The Twa Corbies
Traditional
The Twa Corbies
The Twa Corbies
Bold William Taylor
Trad.
Bold William Taylor
Bold William Taylor
The Shepherd on the Rock, D 965
Franz Schubert
The Shepherd on the Rock, D 965
The Shepherd on the Rock, D 965
Standchen (Der Mond steht uber dem Berge) from 5 Songs Op.106
Johannes Brahms
Standchen (Der Mond steht uber dem Berge) from 5 Songs Op.106
Standchen (Der Mond steht uber dem Berge) from 5 Songs Op.106
Sapphische Ode from 5 Songs Op.94
Johannes Brahms
Sapphische Ode from 5 Songs Op.94
Sapphische Ode from 5 Songs Op.94
Die Mainacht from 4 Songs Op.43
Johannes Brahms
Die Mainacht from 4 Songs Op.43
Die Mainacht from 4 Songs Op.43
Auf dem Kirchhofe from 3 Songs Op.23
Johannes Brahms
Auf dem Kirchhofe from 3 Songs Op.23
Auf dem Kirchhofe from 3 Songs Op.23
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 62: Eric Whitacre
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 62: Eric Whitacre
Royal Albert Hall
