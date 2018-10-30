The New London Orchestra began as a body of players regularly assembled by Ronald Corp to accompany concerts given by Highgate Choral Society, and was formally founded in 1988. It developed into an orchestra specialising in rarely heard late 19th and 20th century repertoire. It is based in London. With Corp as Artistic Director, the Orchestra has helped to bring the music of Martinů to a wider audience and to re-establish the popularity of British Light Music through a series of recordings on the independent label Hyperion Records. In the field of education, the Orchestra has devised projects which use music as a tool to enhance learning in the key curriculum subjects of maths, literacy and science. Following its 'Newham Welcomes the World' community project, the NLO has focused its concert-giving and outreach work in the local community in the London Borough of Newham. The orchestra is independent of public funding, being reliant on private sponsorship and donations.