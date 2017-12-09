Zal CleminsonBorn 4 May 1949
Zal Cleminson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0abba9fa-654d-4eb6-b978-7b287c4c9208
Zal Cleminson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alistair Macdonald "Zal" Cleminson (born 4 May 1949, Glasgow, Scotland) is a Scottish guitarist, best known for his prominent role in The Sensational Alex Harvey Band between 1972 and 1978. In 2017, he put together a new rock band - /sin'dogs/, which recorded and released a 4 song CD and toured Scotland and England at the end of the year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zal Cleminson Tracks
Sort by
Hungry Heart
Zal Cleminson
Hungry Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungry Heart
Last played on
Back to artist