Mahmoud Ahmed (Amharic: መሀሙድ አህመድ; born May 18, 1941) is an Ethiopian singer of Gurage ancestry. He gained great popularity in Ethiopia in the 1970s and among the Ethiopian diaspora in the 1980s, before rising to international fame with African music fans in Europe and the Americas.
Erre Mela Mechenew
Kulun Mankwalesh
Fetsum Denq Ledj Nèsh
Fetsum Denq Ledj Nèsh
Dereje Mekonnen, Girma Tchibsa, Menelik Wossenachew, Tèsfayé Hodo Mèkonnen, Giovanni Rico, Fèqadu Amdè-Mesqel, Mahmoud Ahmed & Sèlam Seyoum
Aynotche Terabu
Yalem Baytewarnegn
Tezeta
Belomi Benna
Ere Mela Mela
Bemin Sebeb Litiash
Ohoho Gedama
Endenesh Gedawo
Ebakesh Tareqign
Fetsum denq ledj nesh
Atawurulegn lela
Atawurulegn LelaRecorded in 1975
Bemen Sebeb Litlash ('I could never hate you')
Etugella
Africa
