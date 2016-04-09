Harald KloserBorn 9 July 1956
Harald Kloser
1956-07-09
Harald Kloser Biography (Wikipedia)
Harald Kloser (born July 9, 1956 in Hard) is an Austrian film composer, producer and screenwriter. Since his critical and commercial breakthrough in 2005, in which he won the BMI Film Music Award for both of his scores for Alien vs. Predator and The Day After Tomorrow, he has become a regular collaborator of the latter's director, Roland Emmerich, having composed music for every one of the director's films since 2004, excluding Stonewall (2015). Out of those films, all but Anonymous (2011) have been collaborations with fellow composer Thomas Wander.
Besides composing original scores, Kloser has also produced and co-written several films, among them 10,000 BC (2008) and 2012 (2009).
Harald Kloser Tracks
Anonymous (2011) - Play After Play
Harald Kloser
Anonymous (2011) - Play After Play
Anonymous (2011) - Play After Play
Orchestra
Tornado Warning
Harald Kloser
Tornado Warning
Tornado Warning
