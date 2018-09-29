Dickie JonesBorn 25 February 1927. Died 7 July 2014
Dickie Jones
1927-02-25
Dickie Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Percy Jones (February 25, 1927 – July 7, 2014), known as Dick Jones or Dickie Jones, was an American actor and singer who achieved success as a child performer and as a young adult, especially in B-Westerns. In 1938, he played Artimer "Artie" Peters, nephew of Buck Peters, in the Hopalong Cassidy film, The Frontiersman. He may be best known as the voice of Pinocchio in Walt Disney's film of the same name.
Dickie Jones Tracks
I've got no strings (Pinocchio)
Leigh Harline
I've got no strings (Pinocchio)
I've got no strings (Pinocchio)
I've Got No Strings
Dickie Jones
I've Got No Strings
I've Got No Strings
Give A Little Whistle
Cliff Edwards
Give A Little Whistle
Give A Little Whistle
An Actor's Life For Me
Walter Catlett
An Actor's Life For Me
An Actor's Life For Me
Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee
Leigh Harline
Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee
Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee
PINNOCHIO (1940): I've Got No Strings
Dickie Jones
PINNOCHIO (1940): I've Got No Strings
PINNOCHIO (1940): I've Got No Strings
Performer
