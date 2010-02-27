Garrison Starr (born Julia Garrison Starr on April 29, 1975) is a Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer. Her major label debut, "18 Over Me" was released in 1997 (Geffen). Starr's shows have been described as "marrying pop smarts and Americana grit with a voice of remarkable power and clarity". Since that initial record, Starr has released over a dozen EPs and LPs while landing numerous placements on shows and movies like Grey's Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, Nashville, Hart of Dixie, Switched at Birth, Rookie Blue, Army Wives, and Brothers & Sisters, as well as commercial placements that include Pandora, Virgin Mobile, McDonald's, and Fisher Price.

She also had cuts with Greg Holden (WBR), American Idol winner Kris Allen and Royal Wood. In 2016, Starr produced and co-wrote Margaret Cho's record "American Myth" which garnered a Grammy nomination.

In 2017, Starr released What If There Is No Destination, led off by the single "Put Your Weapon Down", with the profits from this single going to the National Center for Victims Crimes for the victims of the Orlando tragedy.