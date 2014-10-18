of Arrowe Hill, also known as 'The Most Haunted Group in England' and 'Her Majesty's 23rd Psychedelic Battalion', are a London-based indie rock band, named after an area of the Wirral, North West England. Since 1999 they have had a regularly changing line-up based around singer-songwriter Adam Easterbrook. They have released eight albums to date, typically lasting around 30 minutes and featuring extensive references to horror and the occult. The heavy psychedelic rock of their earlier albums has recently been replaced by a more stripped down acoustic approach. The band's tendency to draw heavily on classic ghost stories and aspects of the blues has inspired Blues Matters! magazine to describe of Arrowe Hill as 'M.R.James meets Elmore James'.