Holly WilliamsBorn 12 March 1981
Holly Williams
1981-03-12
Holly Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Holly Audrey Williams (born March 12, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. She is the granddaughter of Hank Williams Sr., the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and half-sister of Hank Williams III. Williams has released three studio albums: The Ones We Never Knew in 2004, Here with Me in 2009 and The Highway in 2013. The Highway was released on Williams' own label, Georgiana Records and reached number 146 on the Billboard 200.
Holly Williams Tracks
Rodeo Road
Drinkin'
Blue Is My Heart
A Love I Think Will Last
A Good Man
Drinkin'
Mama
Gone Away From Me
Blue is my Heart
Without You
Settle Down
I'm Telling You (feat. Holly Williams)
Let You Go
Keep The Change
birds
Till It Runs Dry
Happy>
The Highway
Waiting On June
