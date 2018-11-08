Beethoven Orchestra BonnFormed 1907
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
1907
The Beethoven Orchester Bonn is a German symphony orchestra based in Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia. It dates back to 1907, when a professional orchestra was established. Named for Ludwig van Beethoven, who was born in Bonn, the orchestra's principal concert venue is the Beethovenhalle.
Notturno for harp, violin and string orchestra
Arnold Schoenberg
Festina lente
Arvo Pärt
Piano Sonata No 8 in C minor Op 13 'Pathetique'
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
