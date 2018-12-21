Rev. Edward W. Clayborn
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0aa86f5a-e1b0-4000-834a-9c39323803b6
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn Biography (Wikipedia)
Reverend Edward W. Clayborn was an American musician, known as the "Guitar Evangelist". He sang a form of blues gospel similar to Blind Willie Johnson. Clayborn recorded forty songs, for Vocalion Records between 1926 and 1930. In The Ganymede Takeover, the San Franciscan author Philip K. Dick, a record enthusiast, has a character state that "True Religion", sung by Clayborn was one of the first jazz recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn Tracks
Sort by
Wrong Way To Celebrate
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn
Wrong Way To Celebrate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrong Way To Celebrate
Last played on
The Wrong Way To Celebrate Christmas
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn
The Wrong Way To Celebrate Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This time another year you may be gone
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn
This time another year you may be gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This time another year you may be gone
Last played on
Let That Lie Alone
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn
Let That Lie Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let That Lie Alone
Last played on
God's Riding Through The Land
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn
God's Riding Through The Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God's Riding Through The Land
Last played on
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist