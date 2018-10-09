Margaret BondsBorn 3 March 1913. Died 26 April 1972
1913-03-03
Margaret Allison Bonds (March 3, 1913 – April 26, 1972) was an American composer and pianist. One of the first black composers and performers to gain recognition in the United States, she is best remembered today for her frequent collaborations with Langston Hughes.
Troubled Water
Margaret Bonds
Troubled Water
Troubled Water
'You can tell the world'
Trad., Nadine Benjamin & Cyrill Ibrahim
'You can tell the world'
'You can tell the world'
