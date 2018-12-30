Anita Skorgan (born 13 November 1958, Gothenburg, Sweden) is a Norwegian singer-songwriter. She was once married to Jahn Teigen, another successful Norwegian singer-songwriter; constantly in the tabloids the two were considered the first superstar celebrity couple in Norway. Together they have a daughter.

She represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest a total of five times: twice as a solo artist, once with Jahn Teigen, once as his backing singer in 1983, and also as Finn Kalvik's backing singer in his 1981 performance. In 1977 in London she sang "Casanova", finishing 14th. She had a bit more Eurovision success in Jerusalem two years later, lifting her song "Oliver" to 11th place. Back in England, she returned to the Eurovision stage with her then-husband Jahn Teigen to perform "Adieu", which was voted to a 12th position in Harrogate. She and Jahn between them appeared at every single Eurovision Song Contest final from 1977 until 1983 except 1980, namely 6 times in 7 years.