The Dirty Heads Biography (Wikipedia)
Dirty Heads is an American alternative band from Huntington Beach, California. Their debut album, Any Port in a Storm, was released on September 23, 2008, by Executive Music Group (Fontana/Universal). Their newest album, Swim Team, was released October 13, 2017. They have been associated with music groups such as Sublime with Rome, 311, and Pepper and have toured with groups such as Cobra Starship, AER, and Gym Class Heroes.
