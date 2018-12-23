The SpringfieldsEnglish 60's folk trio with Dusty Springfield. Formed 1960. Disbanded 1964
The Springfields
1960
The Springfields Biography (Wikipedia)
The Springfields were a British pop-folk vocal trio who had success in the early 1960s in the UK, US and Ireland. They included singer Dusty Springfield and her brother, record producer Tom Springfield, along with Tim Feild, who was replaced by Mike Hurst.
Bambino
Bambino
Island Of Dreams
Island Of Dreams
Say I Won't Be There
Say I Won't Be There
Lonesome Traveller
Lonesome Traveller
