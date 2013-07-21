Marchetto CaraDied 1525
Marchetto Cara
Marchetto Cara Biography (Wikipedia)
Marchetto Cara (c. 1465 – probably 1525) was an Italian composer, lutenist and singer of the Renaissance. He was mainly active in Mantua, was well-connected with the Gonzaga and Medici families, and along with Bartolomeo Tromboncino, was well known as a composer of frottolas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marchetto Cara Tracks
Ora che dal viso tu m'hai tolto
Cavami l'alma fora dai peccati
Fugga pur chi vol amore
S'io sedo a l'ombra
S'io sedo a l'ombra; Fugga pur chi vol amore
Mal un Muta per effecto
Marchetto Cara Links
