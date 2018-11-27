Joseph CornwellTenor
Joseph Cornwell
The Lass of Richmond Hill
James Hook
The Lass of Richmond Hill
The Lass of Richmond Hill
Petite Messe Solennelle: Kyrie
Gioachino Rossini
Petite Messe Solennelle: Kyrie
Petite Messe Solennelle: Kyrie
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Claudio Monteverdi
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
Claudio Monteverdi
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
God spake sometime in visions
David Hill, John Blow, Robin Blaze, Joseph Cornwell, William Kendall, Stephen Varcoe, Stephen Alder, Winchester Cathedral Choir & The Parley of Instruments
God spake sometime in visions
God spake sometime in visions
Performer
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-22T06:10:21
22
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-09T06:10:21
9
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
1982-07-22T06:10:21
22
Jul
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
