PopsicleFormed 1991. Disbanded 2005
Popsicle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a97bc80-b21f-42b6-b774-c73423ba8e13
Popsicle Biography (Wikipedia)
Popsicle was a pop group in Piteå in Sweden, which together with This Perfect Day, The Wannadies and Brainpool started the 1990s indiepop wave in Sweden.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Popsicle Tracks
Sort by
Undulate
Popsicle
Undulate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Undulate
Last played on
Histrionics
Popsicle
Histrionics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Histrionics
Last played on
Popsicle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist