Václav SmetáčekBorn 30 September 1906. Died 18 February 1986
Václav Smetáček Biography (Wikipedia)
Václav Smetáček (30 September 1906 in Brno – 18 February 1986 in Prague) was a Czech conductor, composer, and oboist.
He studied in Prague among others with Jaroslav Křička, conducting with Metod Doležil and Pavel Dědeček, musicology, aesthetics, and philosophy at Charles University. He was the founder and member of the Prague Wind Quintet (1928), with whom he performed, composed and arranged compositions for it. From 1930 to 1933, he was a member of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, and from 1934 to 1943, he worked on Czech Radio as conductor and editor. From 1945, he worked as a pedagogue at the Prague Conservatory and Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.
As a conductor of the Prague Symphony Orchestra, he made several innovations. He enlarged its repertoire with the music of 20th Century and larger vocal symphonic works (including those of Rejcha, Mozart, Cherubini, Dvořák, Foerster, Martinů, Orff, Kabeláč, and Fišer). From 1938, he performed abroad. He was invited later to the many important European and overseas music centres. He primarily devoted himself to the concert music, but he also studied operas. He received many awards for his creations.
Václav Smetáček Tracks
Raduz and Mahulena (Op.16) 'A fairy tale suite'
The Cunning Little Vixen Suite (2nd mvt)
Polka: To our Girls (Nasim devam)
Katharina, Petruchio and Eros, from Shakespeare Suite, Op 76
Quis est homo, qui non fleret (Stabat Mater)
Symphony No 4 (Easter Eve): "A Child's Good Friday" (second movement)
Agnus Dei; Zevera (Hail Master! Christmas Mass)
Ma vlast [My country] - cycle of symphonic poems
The Tale of Simple Johnny: Valse triste
Our lassies [Nasim devam] - polka, arr. for piano and orchestra
Violin Concerto in A minor, Op 82
Vltava (Má vlast) (feat. Václav Smetáček & Czech Philharmonic)
Václav Smetáček Links
