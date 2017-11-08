Cipriani PotterEnglish composer. Born 3 October 1792. Died 26 September 1871
Cipriani Potter
1792-10-03
Cipriani Potter Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Cipriani Hambly Potter (3 October 1792 – 26 September 1871) was an English musician. He was a composer, pianist, conductor and teacher. After an early career as a performer and composer, he was an early member of the staff of the Royal Academy of Music in London, and became its principal in 1832, remaining in the post until 1859.
Cipriani Potter Tracks
Piano Concerto no 2 in D minor (3rd mvt)
Symphony No.7 in F Major: III. Menuetto: Allegro Can Tanto
