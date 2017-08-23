The MovielifeFormed September 1997. Disbanded 27 September 2003
The Movielife is a Long Island punk rock band composed of vocalist Vinnie Caruana, guitarist Brandon Reilly, and drummer Brett Romnes. The band originally formed in 1997 and disbanded in 2003, but announced their official reunion in December 2014.
Ghosts In The Photographs
Ghosts In The Photographs
Future Feeling (Afraid Of Drugs)
