Sivakarthikeyan (born 17 February 1985) is an Indian actor, comedian, playback singer, producer and lyricist who works in Tamil films. He began his career in television as stand up comedian and reality show personality at Star Vijay. He has later features as actor in movies.

He made his acting debut in Marina (2012). He continued acting in back to back films like Manam Kothi Paravai (2012) and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga (2013). He got his first break with Ethir Neechal (2013).