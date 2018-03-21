Van CliburnBorn 12 July 1934. Died 27 February 2013
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
Van Cliburn Biography (Wikipedia)
Harvey Lavan "Van" Cliburn Jr. (July 12, 1934 – February 27, 2013) was an American pianist who, at the age of 23, achieved worldwide recognition when he won the inaugural International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1958 (during the Cold War).
Cliburn's mother, a piano teacher and an accomplished pianist in her own right, discovered him playing at age three, mimicking one of her students. She arranged for him to start taking lessons. He developed a rich, round tone and a singing-voice-like phrasing, having been taught from the start to sing each piece.
Cliburn toured domestically and overseas. He played for royalty, heads of state, and every US president from Harry S. Truman to Barack Obama.
Piano Sonata No 3 in B minor, Op 58
Frédéric Chopin
To a Wild Rose
Edward MacDowell
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54 (1st mvt)
Robert Schumann
Piano Sonata No.23 in F minor (Op.57) "Appassionata"
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in G minor, Op 23 No 5
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Sonata No 2 in B flat minor, Op 36
Van Cliburn
Rhapsodies, Op 79
Johannes Brahms
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini Op.43 for piano and orchestra (feat. Eugene Ormandy, Van Cliburn & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No.1 - 2nd and 3rd mvts (feat. Van Cliburn, RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra & Kirill Kondrashin)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
