ChoirShinesparkers
Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a87f8c9-a133-457f-8a6a-3a7769602aa2
Choir Tracks
Sort by
Canopy of Voices
Supriya Nagarajan, HOOT Creative Arts Choir, University of Huddersfield Choirs, Choir & York Stonegate Singers
Canopy of Voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canopy of Voices
Composer
Last played on
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Kurt Weill
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Last played on
Once Upon a Time in the West: Main Title
Ennio Morricone
Once Upon a Time in the West: Main Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
Once Upon a Time in the West: Main Title
Last played on
Back to artist