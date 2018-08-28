Whiteout was a short-lived UK rock group from Greenock in Scotland, who were most famous for their hit "Jackie's Racing". Although they had existed in a different incarnation since the very early 1990's, the band, whose classic line-up consisted of Andrew Caldwell (vocals), Paul Carroll (bass), Eric Lindsay (guitar) and Stuart Smith (drums) since 1993, took their name from a slang term for the disorientating effects of alcohol. They were the first guitar band to sign to the Silvertone label after their enormous success with the Stone Roses. Whiteout's principal recordings were the albums Bite It (1995) and Big Wow (1998). Their music was influenced by the country rock and glam rock of the early 1970s, as well as the aforementioned Stone Roses.

Whiteout achieved minor success during the Britpop era in the UK, co-headlining a tour with Oasis and supported The Charlatans and Pulp. They opened both the Glasgow Sound City event and the Phoenix festival in 1994 before releasing their second single, "Starrclub" (which included the line, "Look at me, i'm on TV"). The singles "Detroit" and "Jackie's Racing" followed and the group began to achieve a growing reputation in Japan.