Cheri Knight
Cheri Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheri Knight is an American singer, songwriter, and bassist known for her albums (solo and with the band Blood Oranges).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cheri Knight Tracks
Light In The Road
Light In The Road
Light In The Road
