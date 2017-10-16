Renato BrusonBorn 13 January 1936
Renato Bruson
1936-01-13
Renato Bruson Biography (Wikipedia)
Renato Bruson (born 13 January 1936) is an Italian operatic baritone. Bruson is widely considered one of the most important Verdi baritones of the late 20th and early 21st century. He was born in Granze near Padua, Italy.
Manon Lescaut - Act 1
Giacomo Puccini
Ah! Un foco insolito
Gaetano Donizetti
La Traviata (Act 2 sc.1: Pura siccome un angelo)
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto (Act III - final scene)
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra - extract
Konstantin Sfris, Renato Bruson, Giuseppe Verdi, Katia Ricciarelli, Felice Schiavi, Veriano Luchetti, Ruggero Raimondi, Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor & Claudio Abbado
Un Ballo in maschera - end of Act 2
Chorus of La Scala, Milan, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan, Plácido Domingo, Giuseppe Verdi, Katia Ricciarelli, Renato Bruson, Ruggero Raimondi, Giovanni Foiani & Claudio Abbado
Manon Lescaut - Extract
Giacomo Puccini
