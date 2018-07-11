Uwe GroddBorn 29 November 1958
Uwe Grodd
1958-11-29
Uwe Grodd Biography (Wikipedia)
Uwe Grodd (born 29 November 1958 in Stuttgart) is a German conductor and flautist, currently living in Auckland (New Zealand).
He has performed and recorded internationally for over 25 years. Grodd conducted the gala opening night of the Handel Festival in Halle in Germany of 2003 with "Le Choeur des Musiciens du Louvre" from Grenoble followed by a highly successful season of Händel's rediscovered opera, Imeneo in the Halle Opera House. His appointment to conduct the Auckland Choral Society (Auckland Choral) was confirmed at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Auckland, on 28 September 2008, in a concert that concluded with Anton Bruckner's Locus iste, Handel's Coronation Anthems and "David Roi".
Symphony No.41 "Jupiter" (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Missa Pastoralis In G Major W.19:G4 For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Ensemble
Symphony In C Major (Sinfonia Comista)
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Ensemble
Sinfonia in A minor, The Delirium of the Composers, Grave a2 (pre.1779)
Uwe Grodd
Orchestra
Symphony in D minor
Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf
Orchestra
Allegro
Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf
Orchestra
