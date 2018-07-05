Catherine MacLellan
Catherine MacLellan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a792aaa-1fb8-4afd-8654-eed71a391232
Catherine MacLellan Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine MacLellan is a Canadian folk singer-songwriter, based in Prince Edward Island.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Catherine MacLellan Tracks
Sort by
Emily's Song
Catherine MacLellan
Emily's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emily's Song
Last played on
Gone Too Soon
Catherine MacLellan
Gone Too Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone Too Soon
Last played on
Tell Me Luella
Catherine MacLellan
Tell Me Luella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me Luella
Last played on
Thorn In My Side
Catherine MacLellan
Thorn In My Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thorn In My Side
Last played on
The Pages Of Time
Catherine MacLellan
The Pages Of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pages Of Time
Last played on
Put Your Hand In The Hand
Catherine MacLellan
Put Your Hand In The Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put Your Hand In The Hand
Last played on
Pages Of Time
Catherine MacLellan
Pages Of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pages Of Time
Last played on
Won't Talk About Love
Catherine MacLellan
Won't Talk About Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Won't Talk About Love
Last played on
If It's Alright With You
Catherine MacLellan
If It's Alright With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If It's Alright With You
Last played on
Just Wanna Be Loved By You
Catherine MacLellan
Just Wanna Be Loved By You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Wanna Be Loved By You
Last played on
The Call
Catherine MacLellan
The Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Call
Last played on
The Long Way Home
Catherine MacLellan
The Long Way Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Long Way Home
Last played on
Frost in the Hollows
Catherine MacLellan
Frost in the Hollows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreams Dissolve
Catherine MacLellan
Dreams Dissolve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreams Dissolve
Last played on
River Valley Plains
Catherine MacLellan
River Valley Plains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DON'T CALL ME STRANGER
Catherine MacLellan
DON'T CALL ME STRANGER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Raven's Sun
Catherine MacLellan
The Raven's Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Raven's Sun
Last played on
Take a Break
Catherine MacLellan
Take a Break
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take a Break
Last played on
Winter Spring
Catherine MacLellan
Winter Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Spring
Last played on
SNOWBIRD
Catherine MacLellan
SNOWBIRD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SNOWBIRD
Last played on
Catherine MacLellan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist