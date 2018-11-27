ALAWWelsh folk trio
ALAW
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05nc0k7.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a7705d5-0e70-4965-8573-3f56181f7bd7
Dawns Soïg / Dawns y Gwr Marw (Byw)
Santiana
Santiana
Lisa Lân
Lisa Lân
Dawns Soig (Proms 2018)
Dawns Soig (Proms 2018)
The Niffy Maggot / Johnny's Welcome Home
The Niffy Maggot / Johnny's Welcome Home
Dawns Soig / Dawns Y Gwr Marw (Byw yn y Proms)
Dawns Soig / Dawns Y Gwr Marw (Byw yn y Proms)
Dawns Soig / Dawns y Gwr Marw (BBC Folk Prom 2018) (feat. Jarlath Henderson)
Dawns Soig / Dawns y Gwr Marw (BBC Folk Prom 2018) (feat. Jarlath Henderson)
The Great Silkie Of Sule Skerry
The Great Silkie Of Sule Skerry
Mount The Air (Reprise)
Mount The Air (Reprise)
Dawns Soig: Dawns Y Gwr Marw
Dawns Soig: Dawns Y Gwr Marw
Pan O'wn Y Gwanwyn
Pan O'wn Y Gwanwyn
The Great Silkie of Sule Skerry
The Great Silkie of Sule Skerry
Dawns y Gwr Marw
Dawns y Gwr Marw
Santiana
Santiana
Pam Own y Gwanwyn
Pam Own y Gwanwyn
Y G'lomen
Y G'lomen
When It's Gone
When It's Gone
Santiana (feat. Gwilym Bowen Rhys)
Santiana (feat. Gwilym Bowen Rhys)
Pan O'wn y Gwanwyn
Pan O'wn y Gwanwyn
Butterfly
Butterfly
Pam Yr Oedi?
Pam Yr Oedi?
Stones
Stones
Iar Fach Yr Haf
Iar Fach Yr Haf
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 27: Folk Music around Britain and Ireland
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-03T02:11:55
Proms 2018: Prom 27: Folk Music around Britain and Ireland
Royal Albert Hall
