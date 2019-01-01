Ian AndersonIan A. Anderson, English folk musician, producer, editor of FRoots magazine. Born 26 July 1947
Ian Anderson
1947-07-26
Ian A. Anderson (born 26 July 1937, Weston-super-Mare, England) is an English magazine editor, folk musician and broadcaster.
Galactic Wings (And Other Tales)
Fair and Tender Ladies
Pretty Polly
Time is Ripe
Short Haired Woman Blues
Get in that Swing
Cottonfield Blues
Ginger Man (Radio 1 Session, 05 May 1970)
Edges (Radio 1 Session, 05 May 1970)
Silent Night No.2 (Radio 1 Session, 05 May 1970)
Please Re-Adjust Your Time (Radio 1 Session, 05 May 1970)
The Man In The High Castle
Silent Night no.2
18
Jan
2019
Ian A. Anderson
Caffe Isola, Newport, UK
