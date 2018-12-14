Máire Breatnach
Máire Breatnach
Máire Breatnach is an Irish fiddle, violin and viola player. She also sings in Irish on some of her albums. Since the early 1990s, she has recorded five solo albums, participated in many collaborations, and developed didactic material for children, mostly in Irish.
Eist, A Stor
Brian Kennedy
Eist, A Stor
Eist, A Stor
Angel's Candles
Máire Breatnach
Angel's Candles
Angel's Candles
Cuimhne
Máire Breatnach
Cuimhne
Cuimhne
Hop, SKip, Jump!
Máire Breatnach
Hop, SKip, Jump!
Hop, SKip, Jump!
