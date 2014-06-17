Gang Green is a rock band originally from Braintree, Massachusetts. Chris Doherty (guitar), Bill Manley (bass) and Mike Dean (drums) started the band in 1980 and broke up in 1983. Doherty reformed Gang Green the following year, and band experienced numerous lineup changes until its dissolution for the second time in 1992. Doherty has been the band’s only constant member, and has kept Gang Green active from 2005 onwards. The band was influential in the formation of the East Coast hardcore scene and went on to become one of the forerunners of crossover thrash and speed metal in the late 1980’s.