Gang GreenUS hardcore band. Formed July 1981
Gang Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a73615b-b9e5-4ee0-a6ac-18c6f1783fc0
Gang Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Gang Green is a rock band originally from Braintree, Massachusetts. Chris Doherty (guitar), Bill Manley (bass) and Mike Dean (drums) started the band in 1980 and broke up in 1983. Doherty reformed Gang Green the following year, and band experienced numerous lineup changes until its dissolution for the second time in 1992. Doherty has been the band’s only constant member, and has kept Gang Green active from 2005 onwards. The band was influential in the formation of the East Coast hardcore scene and went on to become one of the forerunners of crossover thrash and speed metal in the late 1980’s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gang Green Tracks
Sort by
Alcohol
Gang Green
Alcohol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alcohol
Last played on
Gang Green Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist