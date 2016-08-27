Tsar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a7223cc-21c5-497c-aa15-599967bbae0d
Tsar Biography (Wikipedia)
Tsar is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, United States, with Jeff Whalen on lead vocals and guitar, Daniel Kern on vocals and guitar, Jeff Solomon on bass, and Steve Coulter on drums. They have released two major-label studio albums, two EPs, and a self-released demos collection. Citing their primary influences as Guns 'N Roses and the Monkees, Tsar's music is a hybrid of glam rock, power pop, garage rock, punk rock, arena rock, and bubblegum music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tsar Tracks
Sort by
Silver Shifter
Tsar
Silver Shifter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Shifter
Last played on
Calling All Destroyers
Tsar
Calling All Destroyers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calling All Destroyers
Last played on
Tsar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist