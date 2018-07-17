The BeatstalkersFormed 1962. Disbanded 1969
The Beatstalkers
1962
The Beatstalkers Tracks
Baseline
The Beatstalkers
Baseline
Baseline
Left Right Left
The Beatstalkers
Left Right Left
Left Right Left
You Better Get a Hold On
The Beatstalkers
You Better Get a Hold On
You Better Get a Hold On
Silver Tree Top School For Boys
The Beatstalkers
Silver Tree Top School For Boys
Silver Tree Top School For Boys
Mr Disappointed
The Beatstalkers
Mr Disappointed
Mr Disappointed
