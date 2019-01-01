Lateef the Truth Speaker
Lateef the Truth Speaker
Lateef Daumont, better known by his stage name Lateef the Truthspeaker, or mononymously as Lateef, is a hip hop artist from Oakland, California. He is a member of several hip hop groups such as Latyrx, Lateef and the Chief, and The Mighty Underdogs. He was one of the founding members of the Solesides collective, which became Quannum Projects.
4000 Miles (feat. Chali 2na & Lateef the Truth Speaker)
Blackalicious
Enuff
DJ Shadow
Wonderful Night (feat. Lateef the Truth Speaker)
Fatboy Slim
