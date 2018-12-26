Leapy Lee
Leapy Lee (born Graham Pulleyblank, but later changed to Lee Graham, 2 July 1939, Eastbourne, England) is an English singer, best known for his 1968 single "Little Arrows", which reached No. 2 in the UK Singles Chart, and was a Top 40 country and pop hit in the United States.
