UiUS 2-step / Afro-beat / Breakbeat group. Formed 1990. Disbanded 2010
Ui
1990
Ui Biography (Wikipedia)
Ui (pronounced ooo-eee) was an American post-rock/funk band based in New York City, which started in 1990. The group was started by Sasha Frere-Jones and Clem Waldmann. Wilbo Wright joined the group in 1993. The group's songs are often described as "bass-heavy", as the band frequently used two bass guitars. Other instruments used by the band include banjo, synthesizers, tuba and timpani. Their musical style is described to range between funk, dub, post-rock and electronica. The group had a high reliance on samplers and other studio equipment to overdub and articulate rhythms. The group disbanded in 2003 shortly after the recording of the album Answers.
Ui Tracks
Know Your Fire Drill
Bad Ear
Please Release Me
John Fitch Way
Ring
