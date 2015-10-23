Ui (pronounced ooo-eee) was an American post-rock/funk band based in New York City, which started in 1990. The group was started by Sasha Frere-Jones and Clem Waldmann. Wilbo Wright joined the group in 1993. The group's songs are often described as "bass-heavy", as the band frequently used two bass guitars. Other instruments used by the band include banjo, synthesizers, tuba and timpani. Their musical style is described to range between funk, dub, post-rock and electronica. The group had a high reliance on samplers and other studio equipment to overdub and articulate rhythms. The group disbanded in 2003 shortly after the recording of the album Answers.