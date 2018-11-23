Tyler FarrAmerican country music singer and songwriter. Born 1 August 1984
Tyler Farr
1984-08-01
Tyler Farr Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyler Lynn Farr (born February 5, 1984) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Originally signed to BNA Records, Farr released two singles for the label before it closed. He then transferred to Columbia Records Nashville, for which he has released two albums: Redneck Crazy in 2013 and Suffer in Peace in 2015. Overall, he has charted eight singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. His highest ranking on the latter is "A Guy Walks Into a Bar", which placed at No. 1 in 2015.
Tyler Farr Tracks
Love By The Moon
Tyler Farr
Love By The Moon
Last played on
Last played on
Thats What Theyre Bitin On
Tyler Farr
Thats What Theyre Bitin On
Thats What Theyre Bitin On
Last played on
Better In Boots
Tyler Farr
Better In Boots
Better In Boots
Last played on
Our Town
Tyler Farr
Our Town
Our Town
Last played on
Poor Boy
Tyler Farr
Poor Boy
Poor Boy
Last played on
A Guy Walks Into A Bar
Tyler Farr
A Guy Walks Into A Bar
A Guy Walks Into A Bar
Last played on
Suffer In Peace
Tyler Farr
Suffer In Peace
Suffer In Peace
Last played on
Why we live here
Tyler Farr
Why we live here
Why we live here
Last played on
Whiskey In My Water
Tyler Farr
Whiskey In My Water
Whiskey In My Water
Last played on
Redneck Crazy
Tyler Farr
Redneck Crazy
Hello Goodbye
Tyler Farr
Hello Goodbye
Hello Goodbye
Last played on
