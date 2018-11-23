Tyler Lynn Farr (born February 5, 1984) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Originally signed to BNA Records, Farr released two singles for the label before it closed. He then transferred to Columbia Records Nashville, for which he has released two albums: Redneck Crazy in 2013 and Suffer in Peace in 2015. Overall, he has charted eight singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. His highest ranking on the latter is "A Guy Walks Into a Bar", which placed at No. 1 in 2015.