Lady Maisery are an English folk vocal harmony trio composed of Hannah James (vocals, piano accordion, clogs, foot percussion) Hazel Askew (vocals, concertina, harp, bells) and Rowan Rheingans (vocals, fiddle, banjo, bansitar).
Lady Maisery sing traditional and contemporary folk songs as well as exploring the tradition of diddling or tune singing, which has nearly died out in England, but is still prevalent in Scandinavia and other parts of Europe. They released their first album, Weave & Spin in 2011, and their second, Mayday, in 2013. Their third album, Cycle, was released in October 2016
- Listen to Lady Maisery in session for World on 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052znq5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052znq5.jpg2017-05-15T09:58:00.000ZLady Maisery in session for World on 3, Friday 12th May 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052zm5n
Listen to Lady Maisery in session for World on 3
Katy Cruel
Lady Maisery
Sing For The Morning
Lady Maisery
This Woman's Work
Lady Maisery
Order & Chaos
Lady Maisery
Willie's Lady
Lady Maisery
Nottamun Fair
Lady Maisery
I Know My Love
Lady Maisery
Honest Work
Lady Maisery
Land On The Shore
Lady Maisery
The Crow On The Cradle
Lady Maisery
So Far
Lady Maisery
Quiet Joys of Brotherhood
Lady Maisery
Bagpiper's / Sheila's 70
Lady Maisery
A Father's Lullaby
Lady Maisery
Eostre
H. Askew & Lady Maisery
Quiet Joys of Brotherhood
Richard Fariña
Palaces of Gold
Lady Maisery
Katy Cruel
Trad.
Lady Maisery
Constant Billy/The Lie of the Land
Lady Maisery
Constant Billy/The Lie of the Land
Lady Maisery
The Lady And The Blacksmith
Lady Maisery
Orange and Blue
Lady Maisery & Traditional Scottish
Flat Footed Waltz / Elin's Trail
Lady Maisery
Nottamun Fair
Lady Maisery
Let no man steal your thyme
Lady Maisery
The Grey Selkie
Lady Maisery
The False Young Man
Lady Maisery
Upcoming Events
4
Mar
2019
Lady Maisery, COVEN (UK), Grace Petrie and O'Hooley & Tidow
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
5
Mar
2019
Lady Maisery, COVEN (UK), Grace Petrie and O'Hooley & Tidow
Bush Hall, London, UK
6
Mar
2019
Lady Maisery, COVEN (UK), Grace Petrie and O'Hooley & Tidow
St George's Bristol, Bristol, UK
8
Mar
2019
Lady Maisery, COVEN (UK), Grace Petrie and O'Hooley & Tidow
Central Library Theatre, Sheffield, UK
9
Mar
2019
Lady Maisery, COVEN (UK), O'Hooley & Tidow and Grace Petrie
"Slawit" (Slaithwaite) Civic Hall, Bradford, UK
