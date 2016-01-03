Katherine K. DavisBorn 25 June 1892. Died 20 April 1980
Katherine K. Davis
1892-06-25
Katherine K. Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Katherine Kennicott Davis (June 25, 1892 – April 20, 1980) was an American former teacher, who was a classical music composer, pianist, and author of the famous Christmas tune "The Little Drummer Boy".
Katherine K. Davis Tracks
Let All Things Now Living (feat. Huw Tregelles Williams, Les Craven, Katherine Thomas, Jonathan Burgess, Angus West & Chris Hodges)
Congregation of St German's Church, Tim Rhys-Evans, Welsh Traditional, Geoff Ellerby & Katherine K. Davis
