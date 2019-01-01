Ricky WilsonKaiser Chiefs. Born 17 January 1978
Charles Richard "Ricky" Wilson (born 17 January 1978) is an English singer-songwriter, and the frontman of five-piece band Kaiser Chiefs. Before the formation of the band, in 2003, Wilson was a member of the band Runston Parva (later known as Parva), which consisted of members of Kaiser Chiefs. On 19 September 2013, Wilson was confirmed as a coach on The Voice UK. He was the winning coach for both the fourth and fifth series of the show, being the only coach to win two years consecutively. Wilson left the show after three series, following the show's move to ITV.
- Ricky Wilson: "Leathers - head to toe!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gqs9f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gqs9f.jpg2016-11-17T15:01:00.000ZRicky jokes about the Kaiser Chiefs' outfits for the BBC Music Awards 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gqsdr
Ricky Wilson: "Leathers - head to toe!"
- Ricky on the new album: "It really took it out of me!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bp3yd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bp3yd.jpg2016-10-11T08:06:00.000ZA sleepy Ricky Wilson on the Kaiser Chief's sixth album Stay Together.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bp40d
Ricky on the new album: "It really took it out of me!"
- Ricky Wilson: "We’re trying to make careers, not a flash in the pan”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dwqq5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dwqq5.jpg2016-01-08T09:34:00.000ZRicky Wilson talks about the success of 'The Voice' UK ahead of the 5th series starting on BBC Onehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dwqsl
Ricky Wilson: "We’re trying to make careers, not a flash in the pan”
- Tom Jones and Ricky Wilson of The Voice - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gc38d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gc38d.jpg2015-01-05T17:05:00.000ZSimon Mayo talks to Tom Jones and Kaiser Chiefs' frontman Ricky Wilson about The Voice 2015.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02gc38m
Tom Jones and Ricky Wilson of The Voice - Interview
- Ricky Wilson talks Rock Around The Clock with Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01z35wg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01z35wg.jpg2014-05-14T18:56:00.000ZRicky talks about covering Rock Around The Clock, The Voice and plans for Kaiser Chiefs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01z35wt
Ricky Wilson talks Rock Around The Clock with Steve Wright
- Ricky Wilson chats to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pf6p5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pf6p5.jpg2014-01-07T11:27:00.000ZRicky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs speaks to Jo Whiley about The Voice.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pf6pb
Ricky Wilson chats to Jo Whiley
