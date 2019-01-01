Charles Richard "Ricky" Wilson (born 17 January 1978) is an English singer-songwriter, and the frontman of five-piece band Kaiser Chiefs. Before the formation of the band, in 2003, Wilson was a member of the band Runston Parva (later known as Parva), which consisted of members of Kaiser Chiefs. On 19 September 2013, Wilson was confirmed as a coach on The Voice UK. He was the winning coach for both the fourth and fifth series of the show, being the only coach to win two years consecutively. Wilson left the show after three series, following the show's move to ITV.