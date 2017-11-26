Léon RoquesBorn 24 October 1839. Died 1923
Léon Roques (born 24 October 1839 in Aurignac, dead 1923) was a French transcriber who is best known for his transcriptions of Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. Perhaps his most familiar transcription is for violin and piano of Debussy's piano work La plus que lente.
