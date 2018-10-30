Fiorenza CossottoBorn 22 April 1935
Fiorenza Cossotto
1935-04-22
Fiorenza Cossotto Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiorenza Cossotto (born April 22, 1935) is an Italian mezzo-soprano. She is considered by many to be one of the greatest mezzo-sopranos of the 20th century.
Vieni! t'affretta!
Giuseppe Verdi
Vieni! t'affretta!
Vieni! t'affretta!
Rigoletto - Opera In 3 Acts: 'Bella figlia dell'amore'
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto - Opera In 3 Acts: 'Bella figlia dell'amore'
Rigoletto - Opera In 3 Acts: 'Bella figlia dell'amore'
Cavalleria Rusticana - Easter Hymn
Pietro Mascagni
Cavalleria Rusticana - Easter Hymn
Cavalleria Rusticana - Easter Hymn
AIDA Act Three complete
Giuseppe Verdi
AIDA Act Three complete
AIDA Act Three complete
'Bimba, bimba, non piangere' (Madame Butterfly, Act 1)
Giacomo Puccini
'Bimba, bimba, non piangere' (Madame Butterfly, Act 1)
'Bimba, bimba, non piangere' (Madame Butterfly, Act 1)
Aida - La fatal pietra … O terra, addio
Philharmonia Orchestra
Aida - La fatal pietra … O terra, addio
Aida - La fatal pietra … O terra, addio
Aida - End of Act III
New Philharmonia, Giuseppe Verdi, Montserrat Caballé, Plácido Domingo, Piero Cappuccilli, Fiorenza Cossotto, Nicolaï Ghiaurov & Riccardo Muti
Aida - End of Act III
Aida - End of Act III
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
Caterina Alda, Giuseppe Verdi, Rafael Kubelík, Carlo Bergonzi, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Fiorenza Cossotto, Ivo Vinco, Renata Scotto, Coro del Teatro alla Scala di Milano & Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala di Milano
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
Catarina Alda, Giuseppe Verdi, Rafael Kubelík, Rafael Kubelík, Carlo Bergonzi, Carlo Bergonzi, Fiorenza Cossotto, Ivo Vinco, Coro del Teatro alla Scala di Milano & Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala di Milano
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
