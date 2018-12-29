DelegationFormed 1975. Disbanded 1999
Delegation
1975
Delegation Biography (Wikipedia)
Delegation was a British soul musical group with a lengthy career, and an amount of international success. They are generally viewed in the United States as a one-hit wonder, based on the crossover hit, "Oh Honey" (1978). Their biggest success in the United Kingdom came in 1977, with the Top 30 hit single, "Where Is the Love (We Used to Know)".
Delegation Tracks
Where Is The Love (We Used To Know)
Where Is The Love (We Used To Know)
Where Is The Love (We Used To Know)
Put A Little Love On Me
Put A Little Love On Me
Put A Little Love On Me
Oh Honey
Oh Honey
Oh Honey
Let Me take You To The Sun
Let Me take You To The Sun
Let Me take You To The Sun
Darlin' (I Think About You)
Darlin' (I Think About You)
Heartache Number 9
Heartache Number 9
Heartache Number 9
Heartache No 9
Heartache No 9
Heartache No 9
It's my turn
It's my turn
It's my turn
In The Night
In The Night
In The Night
Oh Honey (Poolside Edit)
Oh Honey (Poolside Edit)
Oh Honey (Poolside Edit)
Darlin'
Darlin'
Darlin'
Where is the Love
Where is the Love
Where is the Love
Singing
Singing
Singing
You and I
You and I
You and I
