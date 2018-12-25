James ConlonBorn 18 March 1950
James Conlon Biography (Wikipedia)
James Conlon (born March 18, 1950) is an American conductor of opera, and symphonic and choral works. He is Music Director of Los Angeles Opera and Principal Conductor of the Italian RAI National Symphony Orchestra. He was the long serving director of the two-week Cincinnati May Festival from 1979 through 2016. From 2005 to 2015, he was music director at the Ravinia Festival, the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He is known for his efforts in reviving music by composers suppressed during the Nazi regime.
Christus: Pastorale
Franz Liszt
Christus: Pastorale
Christus: Pastorale
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Symphony no 5 in F major, Op 76
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony no 5 in F major, Op 76
Symphony no 5 in F major, Op 76
Concert champêtre (3rd mvt)
Francis Poulenc
Concert champêtre (3rd mvt)
Concert champêtre (3rd mvt)
Concerto for two pianos and orchestra
Francis Poulenc
Concerto for two pianos and orchestra
Concerto for two pianos and orchestra
Concerto for cello and orchestra no.6 (G.479) in D major
Luigi Boccherini
Concerto for cello and orchestra no.6 (G.479) in D major
Concerto for cello and orchestra no.6 (G.479) in D major
Symphony No 3 in E major, Op 51 (2nd movement, Adagio)
Max Bruch
Symphony No 3 in E major, Op 51 (2nd movement, Adagio)
Symphony No 3 in E major, Op 51 (2nd movement, Adagio)
Der Zwerg Op 17 - excerpt
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Der Zwerg Op 17 - excerpt
Der Zwerg Op 17 - excerpt
Orchestra
Der Zwerg Op17 - opening
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Der Zwerg Op17 - opening
Der Zwerg Op17 - opening
Orchestra
Der Traumgorge - Extract
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Der Traumgorge - Extract
Der Traumgorge - Extract
Choir
Orchestra
Kleider Machen Leute - Act 2 (extract)
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Kleider Machen Leute - Act 2 (extract)
Kleider Machen Leute - Act 2 (extract)
Orchestra
Vorspiel zu einem Drama
Franz Schreker
Vorspiel zu einem Drama
Vorspiel zu einem Drama
Symphony No.1 in D minor: Allegro scherzando
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Symphony No.1 in D minor: Allegro scherzando
Symphony No.1 in D minor: Allegro scherzando
Suite for Chamber Orchestra (Jazz)
Erwin Schulhoff
Suite for Chamber Orchestra (Jazz)
Suite for Chamber Orchestra (Jazz)
3rd Movement (Scherzo), from Symphony No.5
Erwin Schulhoff
3rd Movement (Scherzo), from Symphony No.5
3rd Movement (Scherzo), from Symphony No.5
Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op.74 'Pathétique'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op.74 'Pathétique'
Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op.74 'Pathétique'
Celadensky (Lachian Dances)
Leos Janáček
Celadensky (Lachian Dances)
Celadensky (Lachian Dances)
Idyll for string orchestra: 6th movement; Scherzo and trio
Leos Janáček
Idyll for string orchestra: 6th movement; Scherzo and trio
Idyll for string orchestra: 6th movement; Scherzo and trio
Le Martyre de St Sebastien - symphonic fragments
Claude Debussy
Le Martyre de St Sebastien - symphonic fragments
Le Martyre de St Sebastien - symphonic fragments
The Nightingale - a musical fairy tale in 3 acts
Igor Stravinsky
The Nightingale - a musical fairy tale in 3 acts
The Nightingale - a musical fairy tale in 3 acts
Orchestra
Choir
Kleider machen Leute - comic opera
COLOGNE Gurzenich Orchestra, Alexander von Zemlinsky & James Conlon
Kleider machen Leute - comic opera
Kleider machen Leute - comic opera
Performer
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 3
Stephanie D'Oustrac, Francois Lis, Nahuel Di Pierro, French National Orchestra, Hector Berlioz, Stéphane Degout, Jeremy Ovenden, Chœur de Radio France & James Conlon
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 3
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 3
Performer
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 2
Stephanie D'Oustrac, Francois Lis, Nahuel Di Pierro, French National Orchestra, Hector Berlioz, Stéphane Degout, Jeremy Ovenden, Chœur de Radio France & James Conlon
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 2
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 2
Performer
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 1 mbn
Stephanie D'Oustrac, Francois Lis, Nahuel Di Pierro, French National Orchestra, Hector Berlioz, Stéphane Degout, Jeremy Ovenden, Chœur de Radio France & James Conlon
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 1 mbn
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 1 mbn
Performer
Dance from the village of Celadna
Leos Janáček
Dance from the village of Celadna
Dance from the village of Celadna
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
