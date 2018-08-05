Leone MagieraConductor, pianist. Born 1934
Leone Magiera
1934
Leone Magiera Biography (Wikipedia)
Leone Magiera (born 1934) is an Italian pianist and conductor.
Vesti la Giubba
Ruggero Leoncavallo
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
Celeste Aida (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Vesti la giubba (Pagliacci)
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Faust - opera in 5 acts: Act 3; Quel trouble...Salut! demeure, chaste et pure [Faust]
Charles‐François Gounod
