Karl Jenkins, better known as Dice Raw, is an American hip hop artist, from Philadelphia. He is associated with The Roots, and one of the founding members of the now defunct musical group Nouveau Riche.

He hooked up with the band while still in high school after Kelo, a member of the group's production team, spotted him in a local talent show. The group quickly took the young rapper under their collective wings and decided to bring his talent along slowly. He made his debut in "The Lesson, Pt. 1." Soon after, he made a name for himself with cameos on "Episodes" and "Adrenaline", where his hard-hitting style complemented the heady rhymes of Roots leader Black Thought. Dice Raw has made several guest appearances on several mixtapes. He made an appearance in fellow band member and beatboxer Scratch's first solo album Embodiment of Instrumentation.

In 2000, Dice Raw released his solo debut album, Reclaiming the Dead on MCA Records.

Jenkins recorded vocals for the entrance theme of WWE wrestler Kung Fu Naki. The track is titled "Kung Fu San", and samples Carl Douglas's "Kung Fu Fighting", and is available on Voices: WWE The Music, Vol. 9.